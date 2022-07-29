Off-duty NYPD cop arrested on L.I. for firing gun in the air during argument with girlfriend

An off-duty rookie NYPD cop was arrested on Long Island early Friday for firing his gun in the air during an argument with this girlfriend.

Officer Miguel Torres was charged with menacing and use of a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Torres and his girlfriend got into a fight at a home in Patchogue at about 1:47 a.m.

Torres fired two shots in the air in a street, according to a criminal complaint. No one was struck by the shots. He was arrested by Suffolk County police officers.

Torres joined the NYPD in December 2020 and was assigned to the 23rd Precinct in East Harlem. He was suspended without pay following his arrest.

The arrest comes nearly one week after another off-duty NYPD cop in Suffolk County, Douglas Debonet, was arrested for pointing a gun at a neighbor following an alleged road rage confrontation. Debonet was charged with criminal mischief and menacing. Other residents of the neighborhood vouched for Debonet, calling him a “stand-up guy.”