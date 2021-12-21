Off-duty NYPD cop busted for DWI after Queens crash

An off-duty NYPD cop was busted for driving drunk after crashing into a vehicle in Queens early Tuesday, police said.

Officer Patrick Gross, 32, allegedly struck a vehicle at the intersection of the Long Island Expressway and Cross Island Parkway about 3:50 a.m., police said.

Neither Gross nor the other driver was hurt, police said, but Gross, who joined the NYPD in 2015, was uncooperative, authorities said.

His eyes were bloodshot, his breath smelled of booze and his speech was incoherent, police said.

Gross was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired and refusing to take a breath test. He was suspended without pay.