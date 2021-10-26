Off-duty NYPD cop charged with punching his boyfriend on Queens street

An off-duty NYPD cop was arrested Tuesday for punching his boyfriend on a Queens street, officials said.

Officer Ashley Pubill is charged with assault and harassment for the 2:50 a.m. clash near the corner of 91st St. and 31st Ave. in Jackson Heights.

The two men were arguing when Pubill allegedly punched his boyfriend in the face. His victim was hurt but refused medical attention at the scene.

Responding officers took Pubill into custody without incident. His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.