Off-duty NYPD cop dodges bullet during Queens street robbery attempt

An off-duty NYPD cop dodged a bullet when two crooks tried to hold him up on a Queens street early Wednesday, police said.

The officer was nearing 28th Ave. and 23rd St. in Astoria when two crooks in hoodies exited a car and charged at him about 1:40 a.m., police said. One of the muggers had a gun in his hand.

When the off-duty cop pulled his own gun, the robbers turned around and ran off. One crook fired a round at the officer as they scrambled back to their vehicle. The shot went wild and shattered a window of a nearby building, cops said.

The officer, who works for the NYPD in Manhattan, did not return fire.

The shooter and his accomplice drove off and have not been caught. Cops believe they were planning on robbing the victim but changed their plan when they realized he was armed.