Off-duty NYPD cop and his father found dead shot in the head in Bronx apartment

A father and his adult son were both shot in the head in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

The younger man was an NYPD officer, and he was shot by his father in a bedroom as he lay sleeping, said a police spokesman.

The father than laid down beside his son and took his own life, police added.

The father used his son’s weapon in the shootings, said police.

Police identified the slain officer as Alexis Martinez, 26.

He joined the NYPD in 2018 and was assigned tot he Bronx Narcotics Unit, according to police records. He had also worked in the 34th Precinct in upper Manhattan.

Martinez was a member of a police officers’ baseball team.

When he didn’t show for a game Wednesday, his teammates arrived at his apartment on Fteley Ave. near E. 172nd St. in Soundview around noon, said cops.

The officers discovered both men dead from gunshots wounds to the head.

Police said they recovered a gun in the bedroom and shell casings at the scene.

The dead officer had been visiting his father’s home and did not live with him full-time, said police sources.

Many of those officers who went to the home looking for their baseball teammate were still on scene wearing their baseball jerseys Wednesday afternoon.

Officers stood in silence and offered a salute to the officer as he was wheeled into a waiting police department ambulance at the scene.

Police were continuing to investigate Wednesday evening and working to notify the mother of the dead officer.