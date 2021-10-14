Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her ex-girlfriend and kills the ex's new love interest, sources say

NEW YORK — An off-duty NYPD officer, enraged at finding her ex-girlfriend together with another woman, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new lover and wounding the estranged girlfriend, police sources said.

Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the couple in her ex’s home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just after 5 p.m., hitting both in the chest, police sources said.

The officer’s ex-girlfriend, 23, suffered a non-life-threatening wound; the other woman, 24, was critically injured and died of her injuries, sources said.

The officer was waiting for her ex in her Bensonhurst home when she came home with the other woman, said Assistant Chief Michael Kemper.

When one of the victims called 911, the operator could hear someone in the background saying, “That’s what you get,” sources tell the New York Daily News.

The caller to 911 identified herself as Jenny Li, the officer’s girlfriend, the sources said.

Medics took both shooting victims, as well as the off-duty cop, to Maimonides Hospital.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the off-duty officer waiting outside, Kemper told reporters.

“I would describe her as calm, collected and very forthcoming,” he said.

“Simply put, she confessed. That’s all I’m going to say,” Kemper added when asked what she told the responding officers.

Wu, who joined the NYPD in 2016, is in custody, and charges against her are pending.

One of the dead woman’s friends told the Daily News on Wednesday that Li and Wu lived together in Bay Ridge until about a month ago, when they broke up.

“She was possessive. Jenny Li just couldn’t take it anymore,” the 21-year-old friend said. “This cop is a psychopath. She was stalking her ex for a month.”

Wu was sitting on Li’s bed when she and her new girlfriend came home, the friend said.

“She did not walk into her ex and her lover. She was intruding her ex’s house without consent. She was trespassing,” the friend said.

Story continues

Shortly after the breakup, Wu showed up at Li’s home one morning, and motioned to the gun in her waistband when Li and the other woman came out, the friend said. Li didn’t report what happened to police, the friend said, because “they still care for Yvonne because they are friends,” the friend said.

Theresa DiGirolamo, who lives up the block, said she heard what sounded like a paper bag popping, then saw one of the victims taken away by ambulance.

“It’s like a pop, pop, one, two, three. Then four and maybe five,” she said.

DiGirolamo walked to the corner, and saw medics loading one of the women into an ambulance, “her face like gray, like no life, lifeless.”

“This is a very quiet neighborhood. This is shocking for everybody,” she added.

———

(Kerry Burke contributed to this story.)

———