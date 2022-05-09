Off-duty NYPD cop shoots wife’s suspected lover to death before killing himself outside Buffalo Wild Wings

NEW YORK — An off-duty New York Police Department officer shot to death a man he suspected was having an affair with his wife, then turned the gun on himself, NYPD sources said Monday.

The murder-suicide happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 in Walkill in Orange County, New York, News 12 Hudson Valley reported.

The officer was driving a vehicle and tailing his wife and her boyfriend, who were together in another vehicle, when he crashed into them, a police source said. The boyfriend got out of the damaged vehicle and ran but the cop chased him down and fatally shot him, the source said. The officer then shot himself to death.

Gary DeYoung was walking his dog when he heard the crash. “Then one guy jumps out, comes over here and starts shooting away,” DeYoung told News 12. “I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I called 911. By that time, there was two deceased on the ground here in the parking lot.”

