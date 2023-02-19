Off-duty NYPD cops arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of crash in separate incidents

Two off-duty NYPD cops were arrested Saturday in separate roadway incidents, one charged with DWI, the other with leaving the scene of a crash.

Officer Nerys Ramirez, 40, was pulled over about 4:45 a.m. Saturday on Harlem River Drive and Dyckman St. in Inwood. She showed signs of being intoxicated but refused to take a blood alcohol test, cops said.

She was arraigned Saturday in Manhattan Criminal Court and released without bail.

Later Saturday at 7:10 p.m., off-duty Officer Jonathan Altamirano, 33, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with an injury. An NYPD spokeswoman described the crash as a fender-bender that happened earlier in the day on Roosevelt Ave. near Junction Blvd. in Corona.

Altamirano left the scene without providing the other driver his information and was arrested later in the day, cops said.