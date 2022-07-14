Off-duty NYPD detective arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun

An off-duty NYPD detective was arrested early Thursday for threatening his girlfriend with a gun, police said.

Det. Luis Maldonado is also accused of breaking his 31-year-old girlfriend’s cellphone during a heated argument in their Inwood home. The girlfriend was terrorized but not physically harmed.

Cops called to the scene took Maldonado, 41, into custody without incident. By 6 a.m. he was on his way to Manhattan Central Booking, charged with criminal mischief and menacing.

Maldonado joined the NYPD in 2011 and has been assigned to Narcotics Borough Bronx since 2020, public records show.

The detective, who made $139,000 last year, has been investigated three times by the Civilian Complaint Review Board for abuse of authority and excessive physical force but none of the allegations led to disciplinary charges, the records show.