Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot and wounded in Queens, suspect killed

An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot and wounded in Queens early Thursday, police said.

The gunman was shot dead.

The shooting happened about 3:10 a.m. at 57th St. and Northern Blvd. in Woodside. It’s not clear what sparked the gunfire.

The lieutenant is in serious but stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital. He was shot more than once but was conscious and alert and the wounds are not believed to be life threatening, police sources said.

The suspect was taken to the same hospital, where he died.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.