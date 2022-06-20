Off-duty NYPD officer dies by suicide in his Long Island home

An off-duty NYPD officer died by suicide in his Long Island home, police said Sunday.

Suffolk County Police homicide squad detectives announced they were investigating the death in West Bay Shore, where the body of the city cop was found about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer’s name was not publicly released by late Saturday. He’s described as an 18-year NYPD veteran assigned to the city’s highway collision investigation squad.

The last NYPD death by suicide was in May, when Officer Sean Armstead fatally shot a young man he suspected was having an affair with his wife, then turned the gun on himself in upstate Orange County.

