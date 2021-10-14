Off-duty NYPD officer fatally shoots woman, injures another in domestic dispute, police say

An off-duty officer with the New York Police Department is accused of shooting two women, injuring one and killing the other in a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.

The officer, who has not been identified, admitted to the shooting after police say she confronted a woman she had been intimate with and another woman.

"Simply put, she confessed," NYPD Asst. Chief Michael M. Kemper said at a press conference Wednesday.

The Brooklyn shooting took place at around 5 pm Wednesday in the Bensonhurst neighborhood. After multiple calls came in to police, officers were met outside the residence "by a female in front of the location who told the officers that she shot someone and that person is inside the house," Kemper said.

Inside, officers found two female victims with gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old female was lying in the living room, fatally shot, possibly multiple times to the chest, and a 23-year-old female was found injured lying on the floor in the bedroom, shot once to the torso, Kemper said.

The 23-year-old resides at the Bensonhurst residence, Kemper said, and is expected to survive.

Kemper said the women all knew each other, that the shooting was believed to be motivated by a domestic dispute and that the five-year-veteran NYPD officer was believed to have had an intimate relationship with one of the women she shot.

Kemper could not say whether the off-duty officer used her service weapon to shoot the two women.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.