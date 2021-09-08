Off-duty NYPD officer kills himself in Queens: sources

A veteran NYPD officer committed suicide inside his Queens apartment Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Cops found the 49-year-old officer inside his 74th St. home in Glendale about 4:15 p.m., police sources said. Police didn’t provide information on his cause of death, except to say he didn’t shoot himself.

Police found the officer, who’s been on the NYPD since 2003, after his sister hadn’t heard from him since Sunday and asked cops to do a wellness check at his home, sources said.

A friend also rang his doorbell but got no response, sources said.

Police have not yet released the officer’s name.

His death comes after two NYPD suicides in April.

Officer Rory Dahill, 34, shot himself in his Stuyvesant Town apartment in Manhattan April 28, and Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, 44, who commanded the 107th Precinct, shot himself in his department vehicle across from Kissena Park on April 5.

The city saw a spike of police suicides in 2019 and 2020, leading the NYPD to step up its mental health outreach for cops in distress.

For those contemplating suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is reachable 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. They can also call 311 or 911 for help.

New York City has several resources for depressed and suicidal people. NYC Well — the city’s free and confidential hotline — offers mental or substance abuse help 24 hours a day over the phone, through its online chat or via text.