Off-duty NYPD officer shot in head in Brooklyn; police scour area of East New York

An off-duty NYPD officer suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday night, preliminary reports and a police source said.

The shooting was reported on Ruby St., between Linden Blvd. and Dumont Ave. in an area of East New York known as The Hole.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m., said police. The officer was trying to buy a car he’d seen on Facebook Marketplace and was shot in a robbery, said law enforcement sources.

A bullet struck the officer in the head, and he was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, said sources.

Investigators were scrutinizing communications between the car’s seller and the officer, said one of the sources.

The shooter was described as a bearded Black man wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He fled in a black vehicle with tinted windows, said police sources.

Police helicopters were called to join the search for the suspect’s vehicle.

The wounded officer joined the NYPD in 2017 and is assigned to a precinct in Brooklyn.