Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Manhattan in seventh shooting of cop in 2022
Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the foot in Manhattan Saturday, police said.

The officer was shot near the Manhattanville Houses on Broadway near W. 131st St. in Harlem just after 4:35 p.m., police said.

The officer did not fire any shots and was taken for treatment at Mount Sinai/Morningside Hospital, cops said.

Police were searching for three men involved in the shooting, sources said.

It was the seventh time an NYPD officer was shot in 2022.

