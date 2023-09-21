Off-duty officer, assault suspect injured in Cumberland County shootout

An off-duty Dunn police officer and a man allegedly assaulting a woman were both injured when they exchanged gunfire at a Linden gas station Wednesday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said that upon his release from the hospital, Daniel Locklear will be charged with several felonies including four counts of attempted murder. His age and where he lives were not immediately released.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. after a "visually distressed" woman arrived with Locklear at the Marathon at Ramsey Street and Elliot Bridge Road and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, a news release said. As deputies were en route, it is alleged that Locklear began assaulting the woman.

The release said that when off-duty Dunn Police Officer Joshua Elliott, who was in the store, attempted to intervene, Locklear pulled out a gun and fired, striking Elliott.

Elliott then returned fire, shooting Locklear several times, the release said.

Elliott was treated and released from the hospital, according to the release. Locklear was later located and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. He was still hospitalized Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Locklear will also be charged with four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, second-degree kidnapping, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at 910-677-5464. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

