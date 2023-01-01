Off-duty officer charged with murder in shooting during Gaston County domestic dispute

A Ranlo police officer has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting during a domestic dispute early Sunday in Gaston County, officials said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Ranlo police were called to Burlington Avenue just off Spencer Mountain Road in response to a domestic dispute that involved an off-duty officer, according to a Ranlo news release

The officer, later identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon, had been stabbed multiple times and then fatally shot the “stabbing suspect,” the release said.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been disclosed.

Ranlo police turned the investigation over to the Gaston County Police Department, which requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the release said.

After an investigation, SBI obtained a warrant for the charge of first-degree murder against Agyapon, the release said.

Agyapon, who is under observation at a nearby hospital, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the release said. He will be taken to the Gaston County Jail after he is discharged from the hospital.