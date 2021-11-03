Off-duty officer fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability late Tuesday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old off-duty police officer on Chicago's Far Northwest Side.

Officials said the shooting involved two off-duty officers, including the man who suffered the fatal gunshot wound. Authorities initially were treating the shooting as a death investigation.

The shooting happened in a residence in the 8500 block of West Winona Street in the Oriole Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police, the Chicago Fire Department and COPA, which investigates use of force by Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead at midnight at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police. The 44-year-old had not been identified by the medical examiner’s office as of early Wednesday.

A fire department spokesman also said the man paramedics transported from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General was an off-duty Chicago police officer. COPA said the shooting involved a Chicago police officer.

The shooting took place about 7:17 p.m., according to a media notification from the police department.

