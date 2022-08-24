Off-duty officer out for a morning run fights for his life after being beaten by three men in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer out for a morning run in the Bronx was attacked by three men who beat him savagely, fracturing his skull and leaving him fighting for his life, according to the NYPD.

The 48-year-old cop assigned to the Central Park precinct was jogging down Olmstead Ave. between Lafayette and Turnbull Aves. in Soundview about 10:30 a.m. when the assailants intercepted him and started to pound on him, authorities said.

After he was beaten unconscious, the men fled in a black sedan, cops said.

Police found the officer on the sidewalk bleeding from the left ear, according to police information. He was unable to stand up, speak or identify himself, according to the report.

The officer was listed as a John Doe originally because he could not be identified and he was not carrying identification.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.