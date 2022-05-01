Off-duty officer officer carjacked at gunpoint in Little Five Points
An off-duty Atlanta police officer was carjacked at gunpoint in the Little Five Points area Saturday night, Atlanta police said.
Officers were called to 484 Moreland Ave. to a report of a carjacking. There, officers found the victim was an off-duty officer who said his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken.
The victim said he was driving on Moreland Avenue when he stopped for a traffic light. There, a man got out of a nearby vehicle and pointed a gun at him while demanding the victim give him his car. The off-duty officer got out and went to a nearby business to call 911.
The car was found nearby in the 600 block of Moreland Avenue
The off-duty officer was not injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
