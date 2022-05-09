Off-duty officer reportedly kills love triangle rival, then self, at New York Buffalo Wild Wings

(Independent)

A reported love triangle involving an off-duty NYPD officer and another man ended in bloodshed at a New York Buffalo Wild Wings.

The off-duty officer reportedly shot another man and then turned his gun on himself on Sunday night, sources told the New York Post.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm.

Investigators allegedly believe the shooting may have been over a woman.

The NYPD did not immediately release the name of the officer, and further information has not been provided.