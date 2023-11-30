Off-duty officer shoots man inside business in the Bronx
Police say the 42-year-old man got into a dispute with an off-duty NYPD officer that was also in the store.
Police say the 42-year-old man got into a dispute with an off-duty NYPD officer that was also in the store.
Three Call of Duty games are now available on GeForce Now. Microsoft promised to bring Activision games to the service after it bought the publisher.
You can get these stocking stuffers fast! The post 10 last-minute stocking stuffers under $5 you can get at Target appeared first on In The Know.
Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz takes you inside her successful leadership style.
Hallmark has found a reliable set of stars who help to bring its familiar plots to life.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
What kind of girl are you? The post Are you a What’s up Bullitt, Rocky or Ken girl? Gen Z-ers hop on the viral trend that’s taking over TikTok. appeared first on In The Know.
Tesla has delivered the first batch of Cybertruck electric pickups at a launch event in Texas. Here's what we know now that the truck is a real thing.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
Russell Brand, Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr., Axl Rose, Bill Cosby, Steven Tyler and Jamie Foxx are among the stars sued under the Adult Survivors At.
The release of both concert films has come at a critical time for theaters as the nearly five-month-long writers strike, coupled with the recently concluded actors strike, caused multiple disruptions to the film release schedule.
Sanders needs to land a significant haul of talent to continue to upgrade the CU program.
Next year, investors could see growth in these four sectors, Aaron Dunn, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance.
JJ Watt broke some news.
Curt Cignetti spent the last five seasons at James Madison and oversaw the program’s transition from the FCS level up to the FBS.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Clayful is a platform that enables students aged eight to 18 to connect with a mental health expert within 60 seconds when they need it. The startup said it had raised $7 million in funding from investors, including Google Latino Founders Fund, Reach Capital, Ovo Fund, Common Sense Ventures, Charter School Growth Fund and Wisdom Ventures. Clayful wants to "ensure every student gets a trusted, certified [human] coach in their pockets and/or school device," Maria Barrera, chief executive officer of Clayful said.
Again Bio says its modified bacteria currently eats about a ton of CO2 per day. The startup is 2.5 years old, and it quietly raised a $10 million seed round in February from ACME Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Atlantic Labs. Again's whole thing is piping industrial exhaust into a 65-foot-tall bioreactor, where its bacteria feeds on climate pollution and hydrogen, and excretes a useful byproduct: vinegar.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 265 workers November 29 after eliminating its Wētā Digital division, which it acquired in 2021.
Porsche created a one-off 911 Turbo to celebrate the 911's 60th birthday. The commemorative coupe is inspired by the first Turbo built in 1974.