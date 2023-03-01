Off-duty Orlando police sergeant arrested on DUI charge at Winter Springs school

An off-duty Orlando police officer was arrested Tuesday on drunken driving charges while trying to pick up his daughter from after school care in Winter Springs, a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said.

Deputies said they were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to Choices in Learning Elementary Charter School after Anthony Lappas, 42, showed up to the school drunk.

Investigators said Lappas parked in a through lane, blocking other vehicles from passing, and walked into a waiting room.

Lappas had trouble standing up straight, had to lean against a pole to steady himself and had bloodshot eyes, an arrest report said.

School workers said he had trouble comprehending what they were telling him.

Deputies said Lappas returned to his pickup truck, circled the parking lot and pulled into a parking space.

“Anthony’s vehicle violently struck the concrete parking stop block, and as a result, the vehicle shook several times,” the report said.

The school’s principal alerted a school resource deputy to the incident and Lappas was arrested.

He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a driving under the influence charge.

The Orlando Police Department provided Channel 9 with the following statement on Lappas’ arrest:

“On February 28th, 2023, the Orlando Police Department was notified that Sergeant Anthony Lappas was arrested while off-duty. Upon notification, Sgt. Lappas was relieved of his law enforcement duties and placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an internal investigation of the incident.”

