Off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Houston restaurant

Authorities in New Orleans identified an off-duty police officer Sunday who was fatally shot over the weekend while eating dinner at a Houston restaurant.

The officer, Everett Briscoe, was a 13-year veteran with the New Orleans Police Department, superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a news conference.

Ferguson described the detective as a celebrated community police officer who last week earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern University, Ferguson said. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

“We lost a good one,” he said.

A second person who was also wounded in the shooting has not been identified. The person was in critical condition, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at an earlier news conference.

Two suspects who authorities said are linked to the shooting remained at large Sunday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday at a restaurant just west of downtown Houston after the suspects entered the patio with guns and demanded items from patrons, Finner said. Briscoe was with a group visiting Houston, Finner said.

“Everybody complied,” he said, adding that one of the suspects opened fire but nothing appeared to have been taken. “It makes no sense,” he said.