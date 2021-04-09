Off-duty Pentagon police officer charged in Maryland shooting that left two dead

Wilson Wong and Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read
An off-duty Pentagon police officer was arrested Friday on murder charges after authorities said he shot and killed two people he believed were breaking into a car in Maryland.

David Hall Dixon, an officer for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of use of handgun in a commission of a felony and one count of reckless endangerment, the Takoma Park Police Department said.

Dixon was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the fatal shooting of Dominique Williams, 32, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, both of Maryland, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Takoma Park police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue.

After they arrived the officers were approached by an off-duty PFPA officer who stated that he had fired his service weapon at the men, saying they fled after not obeying his commands when he confronted them for what he believed was an in-progress car break-in.

The two victims, Williams and Johnson, were taken to Prince George Hospital where they later died from gunshot wounds, Takoma Park police said.

According to police, Dixon also fired into a vehicle driven by Michael Thomas, 36, of Washington, D.C. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commision of a felony in connection with that assault, the department said.

Thomas' condition was unknown.

"We understand that there is tremendous public interest in this case," the Takoma Park police wrote. "We ask that the public remain patient as we fully investigate the incident."

The Montgomery County State Attorney's office is reviewing and investigating, the police said.

Jacqueline Yost, spokesperson for the PFPA, said that the officer in question has been with the PFPA since July 2019.

"He was previously a federal police officer, 2009 – 2019, and also served as a U.S. Army Military policeman and in the US Air Force as a combat crewman. The officer is current on all use of force and firearms qualifications," Yost wrote.

It was unclear if Dixon had a lawyer.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

