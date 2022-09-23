Off-duty Phoenix firefighter arrested on suspicion of assaulting 2 officers

Christina Leon, 33, was visiting a patient at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center on Sept. 11, 2022, when she was asked to leave the emergency room for being "unruly" but she refused, court documents say.

An off-duty Phoenix firefighter was arrested on Sept. 11 on suspicion of aggravated assault against two officers.

According to court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic, 33-year-old Christina Leon was visiting a patient at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center about 1:30 a.m. when she was asked to leave the emergency room for being "unruly" but she refused.

An off-duty police officer wearing his uniform and working at the hospital was then alerted to the situation when Leon continued to cause a disturbance in the emergency room, the court documents state. Hospital security employs Scottsdale police officers on weekend nights to assist with security, the documents state.

While approaching Leon, the officer said they gave her multiple verbal warnings that were disregarded by Leon, documents say. The officer then attempted to physically apprehend Leon using an arm-bar hold and was met by a punch to the face, documents say. A struggle ensued, resulting in Leon's arrest, court documents state.

When Leon arrived at the jail, she refused to provide her name to officers, then proceeded to kick the leg of one of the detention officers multiple times, court documents state.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

Leon was booked into a Maricopa County jail and faces one count of aggravated assault on an officer, one count of aggravated assault on a detention officer, criminal damage and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Scottsdale police spokesperson Officer Aaron Bolin said the Phoenix Fire Department was conducting an internal investigation.

The Phoenix Fire Department did not respond to a request for comment.

