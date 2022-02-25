Off-duty Pickens County sheriff's captain faces DUI charge after Jeep found in ditch

A Pickens County Sheriff's Office captain was charged with driving under the influence after his Jeep went into a roadside ditch in Easley on Monday evening.

Rodney Thomas, a longtime Sheriff's Office employee, was arrested and cited for driving under the influence and having an open container, according to a news release and citations from the Easley Police Department.

Thomas has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, said Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Sheriff's Office. Thomas was not on duty at the time, Brooks said.

Around 5 p.m. Monday there were several people who called to report a Jeep that was "driving erratically and driving all over the roadway and had almost collided with several other cars," according to a police incident report.

The Jeep was found in a ditch near Outback Steakhouse.

Thomas told an officer that he had drank a couple of Natural Light beers at home, an officer dumped out liquid from two vodka bottles that were open in the Jeep, according to the incident report.

A breathalyzer test found Thomas at 0.19 blood alcohol level, according to the officer's report. That is higher than 0.15 threshold for automatic license suspension in South Carolina.

The police department news release says no one was injured, Thomas was the only person in the Jeep and no other vehicles were involved.

