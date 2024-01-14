Off-duty Pinellas Park firefighter caught speeding while under the influence: deputies

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Pinellas Park firefighter was arrested Saturday night after being caught driving under the influence, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10 p.m., patrol deputies saw Sean Murphy, 31, speeding at 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Gandy Boulevard west of the Gandy Bridge.

According to deputies, Murphy showed several signs of intoxication when he was pulled over, such as ” distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage, swaying, and bloodshot watery eyes.”

After he failed his field sobriety tests, Murphy submitted to a breathalyzer test, which deputies said blew a BrAC of.128/.140.

Murphy was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

