Off-duty Pittsburgh police officers involved in altercation at Luke Combs concert

Channel 11 News has learned that at least three off-duty Pittsburgh police officers were involved in a physical altercation on the way out of Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night after the Luke Combs concert.

There are conflicting stories about what actually happened, but Pittsburgh police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the off-duty officers, one woman and two men, said they were attempting to break up a “domestic” fight on the ramp. One of the off-duty officers suffered a concussion and was taken to Mercy Hospital.

A woman involved in the altercation admitted that she and another man were pushing people on their way down the ramp to get out of the stadium to catch a lift from a ride-sharing company. The woman told police that one of the off-duty officers pulled her hair and slammed her to the ground. She said that started the altercation.

We spoke with the Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, Beth Pittinger, about the allegations.

“When witnesses’ statements don’t add up, then you know you have an issue,” said Pittinger.

While details are still very sketchy and there are conflicting statements, Pittinger said the incident raises some troubling questions.

“They have an obligation to conduct themselves with honor and maturity whether they are on or off duty,” said Pittinger, who indicated that they should have attempted to de-escalate the situation or immediately seek out a uniformed officer to respond.

A public safety spokesperson released this statement to Channel 11 Monday afternoon that they are aware of the incident and investigating the circumstances leading up to it.

“Pittsburgh Police are aware that an off-duty police officer was assaulted following the Luke Combs concert on Saturday. They are investigating the assault, as well as the circumstances leading up to it,” said spokesperson Cara Cruz.

Sources also confirmed to Channel 11 that one of the officers involved in the altercation Saturday is the same officer who fired a shot, shattering the glass, to get into the University of Pittsburgh’s Hillman Library during an active shooter hoax several weeks ago.

That gunshot sent people into a frenzy.

“I would hope there’s some kind of supervisory oversight here because the panic that was created out in Oakland as a result of that discharge is inexcusable,” said Pittinger.

The investigating officer is in the process of attempting to pull surveillance video from cameras at Acrisure Stadium in an attempt to determine what actually happened.

As of tonight, no charges have been filed in this case.

