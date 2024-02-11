Off-duty police officer and dog struck by car, dog dies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday, Feb. 8. involved an off-duty police officer and his dog, who were out taking a walk when the incident happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CSPD looking for witnessess of pedestrian crash

The pedestrian struck was an off-duty police officer who was walking his dog at the time. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the officer was taken to the hospital and released the same night with non-life-threatening injuries. His pet dog was killed.

A suspect was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree assault and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to CSPD. The investigation is ongoing.

