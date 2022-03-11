Off-duty police officer fatally shoots man outside of Columbus nightclub

An off-duty Columbus police officer working security at a local nightclub fatally shot a man he reportedly believed was armed early Friday morning, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Alonzo Carter, 32, was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. at The Flame, a gentleman’s club previously known as Club Fetish at 4505 Armour Road.

Bryan said about 40 shots were fired.

The Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at a nightclub on Armour Rd., on March 11, 2022.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the scene. The officer’s identity has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.