Off-duty police officer, friends held up at gunpoint following night out

The search is on for the men who robbed an Atlanta police officer and his friends at gunpoint.

It happened Tuesday night in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood.

The officer told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he’s still shaken but was not injured in the incident.

Sgt. Cyrus Colley said he was off duty, leaving dinner with his two friends when they became the victims of an armed robbery.

The sergeant said he hopes this serves as a reminder of why it is so important to pay attention to your surroundings.

Colley, a 12-year veteran of APD, said he has investigated his fair share of armed robberies. But just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, he and his two friends became the victims of the same brazen crime.

“Still a little frightened to see guns pulled in front of you and your face and your friends face,” Colley said. “We were just talking and getting ready to go home after dinner. As we’re walking, I’m ahead of my friend and his wife, they’re walking, and I’m headed to my truck which is parked on Edgewood.”

Seiden obtained surveillance video that captured the frightening moments.

In the first piece of video, you see Colley walking down the street when all of a sudden, a suspect sneaks up behind him and snatches his bag.

“That’s when I realized this is a robbery,” Colley said. “I started to chase the individuals.”

As the off-duty officer continues to chase after the suspect, a second angle shows two more suspects, one of whom pulls a gun and threatens his friend.

“The other gentlemen, they pulled out guns and told me to fall back,” Colley said. “You really never think it would happen to you until it happens to you.”

Colley said he is grateful that no one was injured. He told Seiden that he also hopes that this frightening encounter will remind the public to stay vigilant and remember that no possession is worth your life.

“Allow the individuals to take what they want to take, and we can work after that,” Colley said.

The search continues for the four suspects. If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call police.

