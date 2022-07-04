Off-duty police officer killed, another man injured in shooting in Blawnox

An off-duty police officer was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Blawnox late Sunday.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Fountain Street.

Police and medics responded and found two men who were shot. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: per Allegheny Co Police, an off-duty Oakdale police officer was shot and killed in Blawnox. Police say it was the result of an altercation with another man who was also shot. That man is in surgery in critical condition. I’ll have live updates all AM on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3ckgnoSt1X — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) July 4, 2022

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other man, who was shot in the stomach, was rushed into surgery.

The man who died was a police officer for the Borough of Oakdale, according to Allegheny County police. He was not on duty at the time.

Police said the shooting started as an altercation between the two men.

Allegheny County police said they will consult with the district attorney to determine how to handle charges.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local gas station will lower prices to $2.38/gallon on July 4 Man killed during Armstrong County motorcycle accident and wife who was flown to hospital identified Crews in Allegheny County respond to fires located minutes away from each other within two hours VIDEO: West Mifflin police investigating armed robbery at BP gas station, 1 person in custody DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts