Off-duty police officer shot in Northern Ireland

The scene of the shooting at a sports complex in Omagh

A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

The officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

It is understood the officer, who was senior ranking, was not on duty when they were attacked.

They have been taken to hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the police officer attacked in Omagh was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

"Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this," he tweeted.

Irish police have confirmed they are working with the PSNI following the shooting.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the attack.

"Terrible news from Omagh tonight," he tweeted.

"Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this. These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris condemned the shooting, adding: "Those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice."

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill described the shooting of a police officer in Co Tyrone as "reprehensible".

Micheál Martin, Ireland's deputy prime minister said he was "appalled" by the attack.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted: "We totally condemn this appalling & barbaric act of violence on an off-duty officer in Omagh.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague & his family. These gunmen offer nothing to society. Anyone with info should come forward."

Story continues

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the shooting of a police officer in Co Tyrone was a "chilling" attack.

Mr Eastwood said: "The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is a chilling reminder of the horrifying violence that criminal gangs are willing to visit on the people of Northern Ireland.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time.

"In the face of appalling violence that has no place in modern Ireland, their bravery and selfless dedication to service is an enduring reminder that for every individual determined to tear us apart, there are hundreds more committed to defending our peace and all those who live under it."

Former Stormont justice minister Naomi Long said her thoughts were with the officer, his family, colleagues and all those affected by the shooting.

She branded the attack an "evil act of cowardice".