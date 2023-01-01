Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County; suspect dead

A off-duty Ranlo police officer was stabbed early Sunday morning during a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo.

It happened just after 2 a.m. when police were called to Burlington Avenue, which is near Spencer Mountain Road.

Officers found a Ranlo officer, who was off-duty at that time, was involved in a domestic dispute. The officer was stabbed multiple times and shot and killed the stabbing suspect.

The investigation has been turned over to Gaston County Police and the help of the State Bureau of Investigations has been requested.

Channel 9 is working to learn more information about what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

