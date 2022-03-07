Off-duty San Angelo police officer nearly hit by car, leading to DWI arrest

SAN ANGELO — After an off-duty San Angelo police officer stated he was nearly hit by a car, then followed the car late Friday, a woman has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child, according to court documents.

About 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, an off-duty officer reported he was "almost hit by a possib(ly) intoxicated driver" in the 4500 block of Knickerbocker Road. The officer followed the suspected vehicle, which had left a restaurant parking lot without headlights on, records state.

Moments later, the officer turned on their emergency lights and pulled over the vehicle near Loop 306 and Knickerbocker Road. The officer noticed the vehicle had three passengers, one who was younger than 15 years old, according to an arrest report.

Another passenger, a man who had not been drinking, drove the car off of the highway and into a parking lot, where the investigation continued, records state.

The initial driver had bloodshot, watery eyes and "slow/mumbled" speech. She told the officer she "had a few drinks, but didn't think there was a problem," according to the arrest report.

She consented to take the Standard Field Sobriety Tests, where she was swaying, staggering and unsteady, according to court documents. Her breath samples indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158 and 0.157, which is over the legally impaired amount of 0.08, records state.

Heather Joy Martinez, 43, was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 years old. She was released the following day on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

This arrest came two days before the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office announced it will participate in the "Impaired Driver Mobility Campaign" with other law enforcement agencies.

Participating agencies started on Friday by increasing patrols ahead of spring break to "detect and deter impaired motorists in Tom Green County," according to a Monday news release.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Off-duty San Angelo officer nearly hit by car, leading to DWI arrest