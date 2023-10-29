Off-duty security officer fatally shoots 13-year-old trying to carjack him, DC cops say

A 13-year-old was shot and killed while attempting to steal a man’s car in Washington, D.C., police say.

Police say two juveniles walked up to a man’s car around 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and ordered the man to get out, according to according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is an off-duty federal security officer. Police say he was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to begin.

The man told police one of the juveniles had his hand in his pocket, as if he had a gun, the release said.

Police say the man got out of his car and shot one of the juveniles, who was later identified as Vernard Toney Jr.

Toney was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the release.

Police say the man had a legally registered gun and he’s cooperating with authorities. They are still looking for the other juvenile.

