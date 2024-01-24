Off-duty state trooper charged with drunken driving in West Brookfield — for second time

A state trooper charged with drunken driving in West Brookfield two weeks ago, his second such charge in less than two years, was reassigned to administrative duty on Tuesday, according to the state police.

State police Sgt. Todd Girouard, most recently in the Hampden County detective unit, was transferred to a restricted-duty role in Troop C, which covers Central Mass. Girouard is without his state police firearm and vehicle, and he is restricted from workplace contact with the public, according to the state police. He will continue to be paid.

The job transfer was prompted by a charge of drunken driving issued by West Brookfield police on Jan. 12, according to the state police. Girouard was off-duty.

Girouard is familiar to West Brookfield police. On Aug. 21, 2022, officers from the town responded to a 1 a.m. report of a man sleeping in a car parked in a driveway. According to court records, the occupant of the vehicle was identified as Girouard, then off-duty. He was eventually awakened by the officers and was determined to be intoxicated, court records show. He was charged with drunken driving.

Girouard, then 50, declined to take a chemical test, court records show.

He was soon placed on restricted duty.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts State Trooper Todd Girouard charged with OUI in W. Brookfield