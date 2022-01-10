Off-duty state trooper suspended after alleged assault at private party in Cambria County

Jan. 10—A state trooper from the Ebensburg station in Cambria County was suspended without pay after investigators say he was involved in an off-duty physical altercation with another man during a private party.

Trooper Scott Myers, 34, was arrested early Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, harassment, simple assault and terroristic threats after the alleged assault at a residence near Myers' home in Summerhill Township, also in Cambria County.

According to the complaint filed by Cpl. Wesley Wilson of Troop A in Greensburg, Myers was arrested after the man telephoned state police just before 3 a.m. Saturday from the emergency room of Conemaugh Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was being treated for multiple injuries, including a broken facial bone.

According to the complaint, Myers and the man became involved in a physical altercation just after midnight at the party, where alcohol was being served. The man told investigators that Myers punched him three times and knocked him unconscious.

Wilson reported in court documents that the man may require surgery to repair his facial injuries.

Myers was arraigned before District Judge John Prebish in Cresson and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.

According to state police, Myers enlisted with the state police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class in December of that same year.

