An off-duty VA police officer was arrested in Topeka after alleging pointing a gun at a woman

An officer for the police department that serves Topeka's Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center, shown here, remained in custody Tuesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute.

An officer for the VA Police Department here remained in custody Tuesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute.

Alexander Morris Harris III, 42, was being held on a $250,000 bond in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battery by someone who has a conviction for the latter crime within the past five years, according to Shawnee County Jail records.

Harris was booked into the jail at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

A woman reported Harris battered her and pointed a gun at her in the 900 block of S.W. Robinson Avenue, said Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz.

The argument, but not the alleged assault, was witnessed by an off-duty Topeka police officer, he said.

Harris was not on duty with VA police at the time of the arrest, said Joseph Burks, chief of communications and public relations for the VA Eastern Kansas Health System.

"While the allegations are currently under investigation, we are unable to discuss personnel matters," he said.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Domestic dispute leads to Topeka arrest of off-duty VA police officer