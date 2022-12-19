Off-duty Volusia deputy arrested on DUI charge

An off-duty Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on a DUI charge in her personal vehicle in Seminole County, according to a press release from the VSCO.

The Florida Highway Patrol stopped Deputy Julia Curtin around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 4 in the area of State Road 46 due to her driving pattern, according to the release.

Curtin was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Seminole County Jail.

Curtin, 23, was hired in 2019 and will be placed on administrative leave with pay due to her arrest, the release stated.

