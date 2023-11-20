An off-duty Wichita Falls police officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to a Probable Cause affidavit filed in the case, police went to the 1600 block of Norman Street just after 7 a.m. to check on a reported hit-and-run accident.

Several people had called to report a vehicle had caused damage by driving through their yards and leaving the scene. Officers located a vehicle matching the description at the intersecion of Midwestern Parkway and Kirk.

The driver, who was found in the car with his legs protruding out, was identified as Iman Nematollahi. The affidavit says he told officers his car had a blowout. An investigating officer saw that Nematollahi was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes. He failed a field sobriety test.

Nematollahi said he had drunk a couple of beers, some whiskey and Coke and had taken some prescription medicine. He was taken to the Wichita County Jail. He was released on $1,500 bail Monday.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed Nematollahi is a police officer. Eipper said WFPD will release more information when the department decides what actions to take.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Off-duty WFPD officer busted on DWI suspicion