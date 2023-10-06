Off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy shot by alleged criminal near Kansas Speedway

An off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy was shot early Friday after she came across a person allegedly committing a crime at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex near the Kansas Speedway, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy came across the crime around 5 a.m. near the Prairie View at Village West apartments at 11200 Delaware Parkway, said Capt. Michael Kroening, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The assailant allegedly shot at the deputy, striking her, Kroening said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was investigating the shooting, Kroening said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (4877).

