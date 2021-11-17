Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai
Jonathan Saul and Eduardo Baptista
·3 min read

By Jonathan Saul and Eduardo Baptista

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted.

China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect on Nov. 1, has added to a raft of new rules designed to increase government control over how domestic and foreign organisations collect and export China's data.

Although there are no specific guidelines on shipping data in the regulations some domestic providers in China have stopped giving information to foreign companies as a direct consequence of the new rules, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The data is relied upon to provide information on cargo volumes and helps optimise logistics by predicting congestion so companies can make key decisions on shipping routes.

MarineTraffic, a top global provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence, is among those foreign companies now experiencing gaps in vital shipping location data from China, where much of the world's supply of manufactured goods and some industrial commodities come from.

"If this continues, there will be a big impact in terms of global visibility especially as we come into the busy Christmas period with supply chains already facing huge problems all over the world," said Anastassis Touros, AIS network team leader at MarineTraffic.

"All of a sudden we do not know when ships are leaving and from where, and we also don't have the full picture on port congestion which AIS offers us."

The so-called Automatic Identification System (AIS) provides the locational positions on ships. It is used by other vessels, ports, and many other organisations from banks and traders to search and rescue operations.

From Oct. 28 to Nov. 15 the level of terrestrial shipping data across all Chinese waters was estimated to have dropped 90% according to market intelligence and valuations provider VesselsValue.

"With China being a major importer of coal and iron ore and one of the main container exporters globally, this decline in positional data could cause significant challenges concerning ocean supply chain visibility," head trade analyst Charlotte Cook said.

Two other sources put the drop in terrestrial AIS data at up to 45% in recent days.

An official with the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration told Reuters that AIS rules were set by the department's headquarters in Beijing. Calls to the Maritime Safety Administration’s Beijing office were not answered.

Other Chinese officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson with U.N. agency the International Maritime Organization, which adopted global AIS regulations, had no comment when contacted.

The AIS information is taken from continuous transmissions and although it can be collated using satellite data, for heavily congested areas or places where frequent updates are needed, terrestrial data is required.

It was unclear how AIS users will be able to keep tabs on shipping movements if the data gaps continue.

The lack of tracking capability comes at a time when COVID-19 has already exposed the fragility of global supply chains used for everything from food to fashion.

The surge in demand for goods and shortage of containers has created port disruptions https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/containergeddon-supply-crisis-drives-walmart-rivals-hire-their-own-ships-2021-10-07 around the world, which makes the AIS data even more important to determine schedule times for shipments from key suppliers in China.

Mainland China is home to six of the world's ten largest container ports.

An employee at Elane Inc, a Beijing-based company that owns an AIS data platform with around 2.5 million users, told Reuters that “all dealings with foreign entities were recently halted".

"The changes happened last month, we only supply data to domestic users now,” said the employee, who asked not to be identified.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul in London and Eduardo Baptista in Hong Kong;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested in Osceola triple homicide investigation now faces murder charges

    The man previously described as a “person of interest” in Tuesday’s triple homicide at a Buenaventura Lakes apartment complex is now facing as many as 20 criminal charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, according to Osceola County jail records. Kevin Christopher Torres, 41, also faces charges including grand theft auto, burglary, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated child ...

  • Boston’s Enes Kanter continues his activism against China’s government, is thanked by Taiwanese president

    The outspoken Celtic is unrelenting in his activism.

  • 35 Best Early Black Friday Deals Worth Jumping On in 2021

    Beat the shopping madness.

  • Blake Lively Directed Taylor Swift’s New Video, and They Included the ‘All Too Well’ Scarf

    Watch the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” now.

  • SEC Investigating Cassava Sciences, Developer of Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug

    Cassava Sciences, one of best-performing U.S. stocks this year, has denied claims that it manipulated research results.

  • NYC Gateway Tunnel Needs Federal Project-Rating Boost to Move Forward

    (Bloomberg) -- Proponents of the Gateway tunnel in New York and New Jersey applauded the billions of dollars promised to mass transit in the $550 billion infrastructure bill, but urged federal officials to take steps to dedicate money for the project.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Loc

  • U.S. and China agree to ease visa restrictions for journalists

    The U.S. and China have agreed to ease Trump-era visa restrictions for journalists on a reciprocal basis, following a series of expulsions by both governments during heightened tensions last year, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: It's an initial but significant breakthrough in a dispute that had played a prominent role in the overall ratcheting up of tensions between Washington and Beijing toward the tail end of the Trump administration.Get market news worthy of

  • EU pitches new plan to battle global deforestation from home

    The European Union on Wednesday pitched a new plan for the bloc's citizens to battle global deforestation from home, offering assurances that a sip of coffee or bite of chocolate will not have come at the cost of trees. Following up on deforestation commitments made at the recent COP26 climate meeting on global warming, the 27-nation EU is proposing that companies must ensure that products for sale in the market of 450 million people do not harm forests elsewhere. “We must take the responsibility to act at home,” EU Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

  • Jashyah Moore's mom charged with child endangerment after missing teen found

    Jashyah Moore, the 14-year-old New Jersey girl who was the subject of a monthlong search involving the FBI and local and state police, ran away from home, officials said Friday.

  • Balderton closes $600M fund, its biggest yet earmarked for early-stage investments

    To keep up with the pace, London firm Balderton is today announcing its latest fund, a $600 million war chest targeting early-stage  investments. The fund is Balderton's biggest yet earmarked for seed and Series A bets, and it comes five months after the firm closed a $680 million fund for later and growth-stage investments, bringing the total funds to over $1.2 billion. Balderton has traditionally been seen as one of the big four VCs based out of London -- the other three being Accel, Atomico and Index.

  • Texas doctor who promoted ivermectin as Covid treatment suspended by hospital

    Houston Methodist has suspended the privileges of Dr. Mary Bowden, who touted ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment and criticized vaccine mandates online.

  • Missing New Jersey Teen Ran Away, Lived At Homeless Shelter, To Escape Family Abuse, Officials Allege

    A missing New Jersey teenager, who disappeared nearly a month ago, hid out at a Brooklyn homeless shelter to escape her abusive family, officials said. Jamie Moore, 39, has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the disappearance of her 14-year-old daughter Jashyah Moore, the Office of the Essex County Prosecutor announced on Monday. On Nov. 12, East Orange officials announced that the Jashyah Moore was safely located in New York City. She'd reporte

  • Quincy manager fired after suing commissioners, testifying to grand jury about 122% pay hike

    Jack McLean Jr. was fired as Quincy city manager Tuesday, a day after he sued commissioners and a week after he testified before a grand jury.

  • Retooling auto plants for EVs will cost billions. Biden wants to help

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co's "Factory Zero" in Detroit is on the front line of a battle for the U.S. electric vehicle market between ageing, unionized factories, and new, non-union plants run by young electric vehicle companies. President Joe Biden's administration wants to give the older part of the American auto industry a boost. Biden's scheduled visit Wednesday to Factory Zero will put a spotlight on his administration's proposals to bring billions in federal aid to help older auto factories and the Midwestern communities that depend on them, as part of his "Build Back Better" spending bill.

  • Car makers bet on battery breakthrough in race to ditch fossil fuels

    Chemicals giant Johnson Matthey said last week that it was abandoning its batteries business, putting an end to a £200m research project and, with it, one of the brighter hopes for a British-made electric car battery.

  • Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

    Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday they seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong Customs said in a statement that it had seized 890 kilograms (1,962 pounds) of live lobsters and 930 kilograms (2,050 pounds) of sea cucumbers, with a total estimated value of 10 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.3 million) during the operation on Monday.

  • Germany must reduce its dependence on China - health minister

    Germany needs a more open discussion on how it can reduce its over-reliance on China in many areas as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased its economic dependency on Asia's resurgent giant, acting Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. "We have experienced and had to experience how dependent we have become on China," Spahn said at an economic conference organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily. "This alone would be worth discussing on an economic summit on its own, the question of how we can at least become a bit less dependent on China again in the 2020s," Spahn added.

  • Planemakers grab deals at Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Global aerospace firms have secured tentative or firm orders for more than 400 airplanes at the Dubai Airshow, building on signs of a recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry's profits. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new freighter earlier this week, Airbus secured a tentative deal for up to 30 A320neo narrowbody jets from Kuwait's Jazeera Airways, while Boeing ended a recent dearth of orders in India. Most of the planes ordered were narrowbody models in highest demand from low-cost carriers like Europe's Wizz Air and Boeing's latest customer, Indian startup Akasa.

  • China is eyeing the metaverse as the next internet battleground

    The metaverse may emerge as an arena where Beijing jostles to establish technological dominance over other countries.

  • Hurry! The new Ring Video Doorbell 4 is way cheaper at HSN than at Amazon right now — save $60

    This smart gizmo lets you see who's knocking from the comfort of your couch. Empowering!