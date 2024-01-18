Off The Hook Seafood to close, but food truck to live on after rebrand

Off The Hook Seafood & More began in 2013 as a food truck. Feb. 3 will be the restaurant's last day in operation.

The owner of Off The Hook Seafood & More has announced the restaurant's final day of service will be Feb. 3. The announcement comes on the heels of several other restaurants announcing in late 2023 they were closing their doors.

Off The Hook (125 W Britton Road) owner Corey Harris, who goes by the name Corey Cashmere on Facebook, posted a thank-you message making the announcement to his personal page on Wednesday.

"I want to be the first to say, thank you all for the support that you have shown Off The Hook for the last 9 years! When we started OTH as a food truck in 2013, I had so many people that told me that they didn’t think it was a good idea to start a seafood food truck in OKC," Harris wrote in the post. "I am so grateful and thankful for all of the love and support that we have received over the years but our last day of business will be February 3rd, 2024."

Harris said he will continue operating the food truck, however social media chatter began circulating that Harris was relocating to Houston and that's why the restaurant was.

While Harris is planning a move to Houston, he told The Oklahoman Thursday he has not set a date for that. For now, he will remain in Oklahoma City, rebranding his food truck as Corey B. Cookin’.

