Adam McFadden heads into Federal Court in downtown Rochester Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

#McFaddenSentenced

A federal judge on Friday sentenced former City Councilman Adam McFadden to 18 months in prison for fraud crimes, including stealing more than $130,000 from programs to help impoverished city children. McFadden previously headed the organization Quad A for Kids, which provided after-school services for children from poor neighborhoods. He admitted to creating fake invoices for the organization and pocketing money earmarked for youth services. McFadden cooperated and testified against George Moses, the former board chairman of Rochester Housing Authority who committed his own fraud against nonprofits designed to help low-income residents. He has been convicted of 28 crimes and is awaiting sentencing. Without that cooperation, McFadden would have faced 27 to 33 months in prison.

#GoingUp

The price of Buffalo Bills tickets is going up. On Friday, the team announced an across-the-board increase in season and individual ticket prices for the 2022 season. Here are the details.

#50YearsToLife

A Rochester man convicted last year in the Easter Sunday shooting in 2020 that killed one person and injured two others has been sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison. Dvontea Alexander, 29, was sentenced by Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall on Thursday for his role in the April 12, 2020 triple shooting that killed Justin McMillan, 24. “Dvontea Alexander will no longer be a threat to our community as he spends the next five decades in the New York State Department of Corrections,” Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley said in a statement.

See you Monday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Off to prison