Off-roader discovers body of man robbed and dumped in California desert, cops say

A person riding an off-road vehicle discovered a body after a man had been robbed, shot and dumped in a desert in Southern California, authorities said.

The man was robbed and shot Sunday, June 25, in Apple Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Then he was left in an “unknown desert area,” deputies said.

Someone driving an off-road vehicle came across a body near a road in Landers, deputies said. The body found is believed to be the shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s office. The coroner’s investigation will positively identify the body.

The driver flagged a deputy down just before 5:30 p.m.

Authorities haven’t said if anyone has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Eric Ogaz at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling WeTip at 800-782-7463 or by submitting a tip online.

Landers is about 135 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Body of missing 18-year-old on trip found in ‘remote’ bonfire pile, Arizona cops say

Dad tries to get help for stepson at scorching Texas park, officials say. Both died

Woman missing for months found dead in her SUV in remote Utah desert, officials say