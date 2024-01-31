Off-trail hiker finds box of cremated remains in Arizona. Now search is on for family

After a box of cremated remains was found off an Arizona trail, deputies are trying to return it to family.

A woman spotted the box while hiking off trail near Charleston Road on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and contacted deputies, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A photo of the box’s label shows the remains are those of “Ann Kringle,” who died in November 2012. The label also lists a mortuary in Murrieta, California.

“We hope to reunite Ann with any family members as soon as possible,” deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 520-432-9500.

Cochise County is about 85 miles southeast of Tucson, and Murrieta is about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

