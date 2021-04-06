Off the wall: Donald Trump’s border barrier extends to his Mar-a-Lago desk

Jamie Johnson
·4 min read
Donald Trump occupies his own version of the White House&#x002019;s famous Resolute Desk at his Mar-a-Lago resort
Donald Trump occupies his own version of the White House's famous Resolute Desk at his Mar-a-Lago resort

Donald Trump has offered a glimpse into his post-presidential life in Florida with a picture taken inside his Mar-a-Lago office showing a piece of the border wall, a figurine of himself and his own version of the White House’s famous Resolute Desk.

The photograph has been pored over by observers after it was posted by Stephen Miller, an aide to the former president, who said he had just had a “terrific meeting” with Mr Trump.

In the picture, a beaming Mr Trump is seated in his favourite high-backed brown leather office chair, which he used in Trump Tower and then took to the Oval Office when he was elected president in 2016.

Instead of the Resolute Desk – the 590kg, 180cm wide gift from Queen Victoria, carved from the HMS Resolute – Mr Trump is hunched over a smaller, dark mahogany work surface, on which rests a copy of the Washington Post and his daily papers.

He also has a pair of reading glasses and an iPhone, which he cannot use for social media because he is still banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Hidden behind a desk phone is a bottle of coca-cola. Mr Trump has been accused of hypocrisy after he called for a boycott of the company over the weekend – before the picture was taken.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them.

“Now they are going big time with woke cancel culture and our sacred elections. It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back – we have more people than they do – by far!

“Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.”

Also on the desk is a portion of border wall gifted to him in 2019 by Gloria Chavez, chief patrol agent for US Border Patrol’s El Centro sector. Mr Trump pledged to build 2,000 miles of concrete wall on the US/Mexico border, but managed around 455 miles of predominantly steel fencing.

Behind the 74-year-old are a number of family photos, with his wife, Melania, and mother, Mary, taking pride of place.

On the wall are pictures showing Air Force One banking over the White House and Marine One, the president’s helicopter, flying past Mount Rushmore, which commemorates the most significant Presidents in America's first 150 years since independence.

Reports claimed that Mr Trump's staff had contacted South Dakota’s governor about adding his face, but Mr Trump tweeted a denial.

"Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!' he said.

President Donald Trump smiles during a visit to Mount Rushmore - AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump smiles during a visit to Mount Rushmore - AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Mr Trump also has a number of military challenge coins which he brought from the Oval Office. The coins have been used as gifts to foreign dignitaries and American soldiers since Bill Clinton first did so when he was president in the 1990s.

Asked whether he intended to run for president again in 2024, Mr Trump said he had not ruled out the possibility. “I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support,” the former Republican leader said in February.

“It’s too early to say... but I see a lot of great polls out there,” he added.

While he said he was enjoying his new life in Florida, he did admit to missing the White House.

On Tuesday night, Forbes magazine released its latest billionaire ranking list, showing that Mr Trump had fallen 300 places and lost more than $1 billion dollars during his time in office.

Mr Trump's fortune fell by nearly a third, from $3.5 billion to $2.4 billion, putting him 1,299th in the list.

The former President is known to be obsessed with his position on the Forbes rankings.

"Donald Trump cares more about where he ranks on the Forbes 400 than anyone in our 35-year history," said Randall Lane, a staff writer at the magazine.

"We wrestle with him annually," he added.

"We used to have at Forbes what we called the 'Donald Trump rule,' which whatever Donald Trump tells you, you divide by three and that probably is what he's really worth."

