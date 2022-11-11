Offcer-involved shooting occurs in Fayette County

Nov. 10—A wanted man was shot by an officer Thursday afternoon as law enforcement personnel attempted to serve warrants at 283 Horse Creek Road near Pax.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at the Pax location upon referral from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the Western District of Virginia.

As the CUFFED Task Force members entered the residence, they saw two subjects with firearms who had barricaded themselves in a bedroom, according to the release.

The task force then requested the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department SWAT team. Before the SWAT group arrived, one of the subjects emerged from the bedroom and pointed a firearm in the direction of officers, according to the press release.

A deputy United States Marshal responded to the immediate threat and shot the subject, according to the release.

First aid was provided to the subject, and he was transported to a hospital.

The other subject in the bedroom was apprehended following a brief struggle, authorities said.

Authorities learned that both subjects were "dangerous fugitives," one from the Western District of Virginia and the other from Chicago, Ill., the release noted.

The names of the two fugitives will not be released at this time, according to the release.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

"I would like to thank Sheriff Mike Fridley and his deputies for assisting the CUFFED Task Force today," Michael Baylous, United States Marshal of the Southern District of West Virginia, said in the release. "By working together, our agencies were able to remove two violent fugitives who thought they could hide in rural West Virginia.

"The actions today by CUFFED and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department just may have prevented others from being harmed by these dangerous criminals."

